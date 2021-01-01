Created by Mark Andrus, original founder and product developer of Stacy’s Pita Chips, Pop Bitties from Mark’s Mindful Munchies are light, crunchy air-popped chips made from 100% whole grains. The Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, vegan, and corn-, tree nut- and peanut-free line comes in four flavors -- Pink Himalayan Salt, Maple & Sea Salt, Hickory BBQ; and Vegan Sour Cream & Onion -- that can be enjoyed on their own, paired with cheese, or scooped into dips or hummus. With only 120 calories per serving, no trans fats and no artificial ingredients, the chips combine brown rice, quinoa and chia, all known for their extremely high nutritive value, with the main ingredient, sorghum, an 8,000-year-old whole grain and superfood that’s easily digested and packed with magnesium, potassium, iron, protein, vitamins B and E, fiber, omega-3s, and antioxidants. Additionally, research shows that sorghum may protect against diabetes and insulin resistance, help manage cholesterol, and promote cardiovascular health, and the grain is sustainable and drought-resistant, using a fraction of the resources that other grains require. All sorghum used in Pop Bitties is exclusively sourced from eco-responsible U.S. farmers. The product is available in 4.5-ounce and 1-ounce bags for suggested retail prices of $3.69 and $1.49, respectively.