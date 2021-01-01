Italy’s No. 1 express polenta brand, Polenta Valsugana, can now be purchased at U.S. food retailers across the South and Southwest. The gluten-free precooked corn flour is versatile -- the brand offers various recipes from famed Calabrian chef Francesco Mazzei -- and takes just eight minutes to prepare. Still made according to the original processing method, in which ground flour is filtered to refine its flavor and characteristics as it’s steam-cooked twice to retain consistency and taste, Polenta Valsugana retails for a suggested $3.99 per 13.2-ounce package.