PMMI Media Group Head Moves to Expanded Role at PMMI

The president of PMMI Media Group is taking on a broader role with PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, to support the packaging and processing industry. Joe Angel, who helped launch Packaging World nearly 30 years ago, is stepping into the position of EVP, industry outreach, for the Herndon, Va.-based PMMI.

In his new capacity, Angel will work closely with PMMI members, educational institutions and other industry organizations to connect CPGs with manufacturing solutions. Taking over for Angel at PMMI Media Group is current EVP Dave Newcorn.

“Joe’s unmatched experience and reputation will strengthen PMMI’s position as the leading resource for the packaging and processing industry,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI. “Joe is a gifted ambassador for the industry, making this the perfect position for the next phase of his career.”

Angel said that he’s looking forward to guiding PMMI in a new way after decades in the industry. “I started my media career in packaging and processing in 1984. At this stage, I want to give back and my passion and experience will enable me to help PMMI in our continuing effort to advance the industry,” he explained. “It is also essential that our younger generation is aware of the rewarding opportunities available to them within this community and I look forward to sharing this message with them. Though I will continue to keep close to the Media Group, I have every confidence in the leadership direction after the transition and excited for what lies ahead.”

PMMI’s signature event, Pack Expo, is slated for Oct. 23-26 in Chicago.