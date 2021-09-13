Plastic Free Toilet Tissue

Award Winning Bamboo Toilet Tissue

Why wipe with bamboo? Because it’s better than chopping down a tree, basically.

Not to mention the fact that The Cheeky Panda’s toilet tissues are award winning – and we all know that awards don’t lie.

Our toilet tissues are made from super-fast growing sustainable bamboo and arrive in recyclable paper packaging, rather than the usual pesky plastic wrap. They’re soft on sensitive skin, contain less tissue dust (so are great for allergies) and are super luxurious.

Lovely.

Each product in the range is certified Vegan, dermatologically tested on sensitive skin by SGS, carbon balanced, B.P.A-free, contains no chlorine bleach AND only uses FSC Certified Bamboo. Phew.

It can be a lot of hassle to try and live a little more sustainably, but it doesn’t have to be.

A small change – like switching to bamboo – based toilet tissue – can make a big difference.

The Cheeky Panda products have been incredibly popular across the world – available to buy in the U.S. in UNFI, Rite Aid, Good Eggs and Mr. Checkout as well as internationally in Boots, Ocado, Tesco, Monoprix, Carrefour, dm drogerie markt, Wholefoods UK and hundreds of other major retailers. The plastic free Paper Towels are available at UNFI, as well as other items in the Cheeky Panda tissue range. Which includes plastic-free 4 and 9 roll packs, plastic-free Pocket Tissues and both Flat and Cube Tissue Boxes.

For more information, please contact our USA sales lead:

Kelly Burcher – [email protected]