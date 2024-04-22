Planters Nut Duos

Snack features 2 nut types combined with 2 complementary flavors
Planters Nut Duos Main Image

The latest crunchy snack innovation from Hormel Foods brand Planters, Nut Duos, features two complementary flavors on two types of nuts. The line’s three double-barrelled options are zesty, cool and tangy Buffalo Cashews and Ranch Almonds; bold, rich and robust Cocoa Cashews and Espresso Hazelnuts; and creamy, warm Parmesan Cheese Cashews and Peppercorn Pistachios. During the product’s development, the Planters brand team explored more than 100 nut-and-flavor combinations and tested them with consumers before deciding on the final recipes that had the most appealing on-trend flavors. “The combination of flavors and textures with our new Planters Nut Duos snacks is magic,” noted Ashley Krautkramer-Gonya, senior brand manager for the Planters brand. “The distinct flavors, combined with two varieties of nuts, creates a savory, spicy or sweet taste, along with a unique texture snacking fans will love. The new offerings can be enjoyed individually or together for one incredible taste sensation.” Each Nut Duos snack flavor combination is packed in a convenient, 5-ounce resealable bag retailing for a suggested $4.79 each.

$4.79

