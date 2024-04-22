The latest crunchy snack innovation from Hormel Foods brand Planters, Nut Duos, features two complementary flavors on two types of nuts. The line’s three double-barrelled options are zesty, cool and tangy Buffalo Cashews and Ranch Almonds; bold, rich and robust Cocoa Cashews and Espresso Hazelnuts; and creamy, warm Parmesan Cheese Cashews and Peppercorn Pistachios. During the product’s development, the Planters brand team explored more than 100 nut-and-flavor combinations and tested them with consumers before deciding on the final recipes that had the most appealing on-trend flavors. “The combination of flavors and textures with our new Planters Nut Duos snacks is magic,” noted Ashley Krautkramer-Gonya, senior brand manager for the Planters brand. “The distinct flavors, combined with two varieties of nuts, creates a savory, spicy or sweet taste, along with a unique texture snacking fans will love. The new offerings can be enjoyed individually or together for one incredible taste sensation.” Each Nut Duos snack flavor combination is packed in a convenient, 5-ounce resealable bag retailing for a suggested $4.79 each.