Plantcraft Plant-Based Deli Slices

Clean-label plant-based deli meat company Plantcraft recently launched Plant-Based Deli Slices for grocery and foodservice at Plant Based World Expo in two varieties: an upgraded, guilt-free version of Bologna, and richly seasoned Pepperoni. Incorporating whole ingredients and eschewing processed ingredients, all Plantcraft products are gluten-free and non-GMO, as well as containing no soy, additives, grains or allergens. A 4-ounce package of Bologna Slices retails for a suggested $5.99, while a 3.4-ounce package of Pepperoni Slices goes for a suggested $7.99.