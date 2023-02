The latest offering from Amplify Snack Brands’ Pirate’s Booty line is Crunch Attack! Great-White Cheddar Crunchy Rice and Corn Puffs, featuring the signature white cheddar flavor that Pirate’s Booty is known for, but with a crunchier texture. The better-for-you product is made with real, simple ingredients, enabling parents to feel good about purchasing it for their crunch-craving kids. Pirate’s Booty Crunch Attack! is available now for a suggested retail price of $7.49 per 8-ounce bag.