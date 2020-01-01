Pipcorn Heirloom Crunchies

Minority-owned better-for-you heirloom corn snacking brand Pipcorn has now launched Heirloom Crunchies. The baked – not fried – crispy, cheesy whole grain snacks contain 20% less fat than their category-leading counterparts and come in Cheddar, Cheddar Jalapeno and Parmesan Truffle varieties. Made with real, clean ingredients, the Non-GMO Project Verified Crunchies line features sustainable heirloom corn grown by family farmers, and organic cheese. The brand offers four other product lines: Heirloom Popcorn, Heirloom Cheese Balls, Heirloom Corn Dippers and Heirloom Crackers. Pipcorn uses heirloom corn to help preserve the agricultural biodiversity that might otherwise be lost, and with each harvest, it saves the seeds to plant the next time around. A 7-ounce bag of Heirloom Crunchies retails for a suggested $3.99.