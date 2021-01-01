Pioneer Comfort Meal Solutions

Press enter to search
Baking and gravy mix brand Pioneer, a subsidiary of food manufacturer C.H. Guenther & Son, has added to its portfolio Comfort Meal Solutions, which enable consumers to make hearty fare at home in minutes. The perfectly portioned line of seasonings and meal sauces comes in the following varieties: Chicken Pot Pie (1.67 ounces), Chicken and Dumplings (2 ounces), Bayou Jambalaya (0.74 ounce), and Cajun Shrimp and Rice (0.78 ounce). Based on early sales data and positive feedback from consumers and retail partners, Pioneer expects to add two additional varieties to the Comfort Meal Solutions line this year. The suggested retail price per packet is $1.79.

 

 

