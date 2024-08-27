PINALEN, the multipurpose cleaner brand from AlEn USA, has now launched PINALEN Luxury Scents, a line of multipurpose cleaners with premium aromas. The line consists of two scents crafted by master perfumers in a high-end fragrance house and modeled after popular luxury perfumes: Sunrise Memories and Opulence Bloom. Sold in 22-ounce spray bottles and 28-ounce pourable bottles retailing for a suggested $3.99 for either format and scent, these latest additions are offered alongside the original PINALEN 2X Concentrated Formula, which is available in Fresh Pine, Lavender Soothe, Lemon Lift and Floral Delight scents. As well as smelling great, PINALEN Luxury Scent products are powerful cleaners, too: As dynamic deodorizers and deep cleaners that are tough on grease, they can be used in almost every room of the house, as they’re safe to use on laminated wood, marble, concrete, glass, aluminum, stainless steel, carpets, rugs, painted walls, ceramic, chrome, Formica and more. As an added bonus, the formula is biodegradable, ensuring that it’s gentle on both the environment and consumers’ homes. Now available on Amazon and at such Hispanic retailers as El Super, Fiesta, Cardenas and El Rancho, the products will roll out to other national retail chains, with widespread availability anticipated by 2025. AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a cleaning and laundry product company with a presence in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. In the United States, AlEn's portfolio of products consists of bleach, cleaners and laundry products under the CLORALEN, PINALEN and ENSUEÑO brands.