Pillsbury Baking has made it a snap to join the viral sprinkle cake trend – at a budget-friendly price – with its Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix. With sprinkles baked right into the batter, along with a whole bonus pack of sprinkles, including stars, pearls, rainbow and sequins, to coat the outside, the cake mix makes it easy to create a dessert that looks like it was crafted in a boutique bakery. All home bakers need to do is add eggs, oil and water to the cake mix in a bowl; stir; and bake. To decorate, they just spread Funfetti frosting on the cake, and gently press the sprinkles into the cake starting from the bottom up. Pillsbury Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix is currently available in 19.4-ounce box retailing for a suggested $3.98 in the baking aisle at Walmart, with more national retailers coming soon. Hometown Food Co.’s portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury brand’s shelf-stable baking products, among them the Funfetti, Hungry Jack, Birch Benders, Arrowhead Mills, White Lily, Jim Dandy, De Wafelbakkers and Martha White brands.