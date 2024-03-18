Pillsbury Baking Creamy Cake Mix Line and Stuffed Cookie Kits

Family-friendly Pillsbury Baking, part of the Hometown Food Co. brand portfolio, has rolled out a 15.25-ounce Creamy Cake Mix line in two flavors, slightly fruity Moist Supreme Creamy Almond Cake Mix and indulgent Moist Supreme Creamy Vanilla Cake Mix, as well as two varieties of 16-ounce Stuffed Cookie Kits, gooey Caramel Filled Chocolate Chip and decadent Raspberry Filled Chocolate. With a suggested retail price range of $2-$5, these convenient offerings are now available at select retailers nationwide.