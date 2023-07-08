Pilgrim’s Garlic Parm Chicken Wings

Pilgrim’s is helping wing fans “Get Lost in Flavor, Not Sauce” with the introduction of no-sauce, full-flavor Garlic Parm Chicken Wings. Marinated and seasoned with a blend of rubbed spices, the fully cooked frozen wings can be baked, microwaved or prepared in an air fryer and offer an exciting alternative to burgers and hot dogs at summer gatherings. Available at Costco locations throughout the northeast United States, the product comes in 4-pound bags retailing for a suggested $18.99 and is made with all-natural, minimally processed chicken containing no hormones or steroids, and no artificial ingredients. Garlic Parm Chicken Wings join Pilgrim’s robust prepared chicken portfolio, which also includes Popcorn Chicken, Original and Hot & Spicy Nuggets, Fillets, and Strips. Founded in Texas in 1946, Pilgrim’s is one of America’s largest chicken companies and works with more than 4,000 family farm partners.