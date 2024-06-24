Pilgrim’s Chicken Nuggets

Noting that chicken nuggets represent more than 40% of the frozen cooked chicken market, yet 97% of all new nugget products at retail are just changes in pack sizes, major U.S. poultry producer Pilgrim’s decided to bring the excitement of quick-service restaurant chicken to the supermarket freezer aisle with the debut of an innovative chicken nugget line. Delivering on fans’ desire for bold and unique flavors, the lineup is rolling out nationwide with three unique varieties: Loaded Nuggets (19.2 ounces), available in Chicken Pot Pie and Cheesy Jalapeño, putting America’s favorite flavors into snackable bites; flavorful and crispy Ultimate Nuggets (24 ounces); and Mini Nuggets (24 ounces), a fun, poppable treat that can be dinner or a snack in Zesty Ranch, Buttery and Original flavors. Retailing for a suggested $7.99 per, the product comes in bold packaging designed by Jones Knowles Ritchie. The brand has also introduced its first-ever original song, “Put It In A Nugget,” developed in collaboration with independent creative agency Terri & Sandy to promote the brand’s reimagined platform and creative campaign, accompanied by a video spotlighting Pilgrim’s taste-forward products.