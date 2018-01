Now available is Phocus, a line of naturally caffeinated sparkling waters specially formulated to release energy from tea-extracted caffeine slowly and steadily. The shelf-stable waters contain no calories, preservatives, sweeteners or sodium, and are vegan, non-dairy, non-GMO and gluten-free. Available in four varieties: Grapefruit, Cucumber, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime and Unflavored, Phocus retails for a suggested $1.99 per 11.50-ounce can.