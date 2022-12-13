Leading cream cheese brandPhiladelphia has become the first mainstream player in the segment to introduce a plant-based option. Philadelphia Plant-Based spread is made with a recipe featuring simple, high-quality ingredients with no added flavors or dyes, a taste and texture mirroring those of its iconic dairy-based counterpart. With this dairy-, lactose- and gluten-free offering, the Kraft Heinz Co. brand aims to attract the 52% of consumers who want to add more plant-based foods to their diets, according to Philadelphia cream cheese 2021 IRI and Mintel data.Currently available in the original cream cheese flavor that Philadelphia fans already know and love, the plant-based product is currently available at select retailers in the southeastern United States, with additional flavors planned for a national rollout in the summer of 2023. An 8-ounce container of Philadelphia Plant-Based spread retails for a suggested $6.49.