As well as bringing back its popular seasonal Pumpkin Spice cream cheese in time for autumn, Philadelphia Cream Cheese has launched two additional whipped cream cheese spread flavors: Chipotle and French Onion, both on-trend varieties combining savory notes with Philly’s signature creaminess. According to the iconic Kraft Heinz brand, the light and fluffy texture of its whipped cream cheese makes it a great dippable anytime snack. Either flavor retails for a suggested $4.99 per 7.5-ounce tub.