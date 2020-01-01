Pete’s Gourmet Confections Royle Bars

Pete’s Gourmet Confections’ six-SKU line of natural candy bars -- called Royle bars in a playful riff on company founder and President Pete Croyle’s last name, are attuned to eco-and health-conscious consumers seeking better-for-you candy options. Explains Croyle, “The idea for our new Royle bars was to make them simply delicious and good to go, using only the highest-quality real chocolate, real butter, real cane sugar and real vanilla, with no preservatives, no GMOs, no soy, no high-fructose corn syrup and nothing artificial, because real tastes better.” The Royle family consists of the Royle Nutter (peanut nougat and caramel dipped in milk chocolate), Royle Road (semisweet chocolate, marshmallows and almonds enrobed in rich chocolate), Royle T (matcha green tea nougat dipped in dark chocolate), Royle T Latte (white chocolate-enrobed matcha green tea nougat), Royle Royale (rich chocolate-dipped nougat and caramel), and Royle PAIN (spicy chili-peanut nougat smothered in caramel and milk chocolate). A 1.75-ounce bar of any variety retails for a suggested $1.79.