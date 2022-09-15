Pet Treat Market to Exceed $122B by 2032

The global pet treat market is set to witness growth at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% over the forecast period and top a valuation of US $122.1 billion by 2032, according to Valley Cottage, N.Y.-based Future Market Insights.

Pet owners nowadays have become more cautious than before about what their pets are eating. Hence, they are more aware of the ingredients used in pet products. In response to this, more manufacturers are launching organic pet treats in the market.

“Increasing demand for organic ingredients in pet treats, along with high preference for chewable and vegetarian pet treats for puppies and kittens, is expected to fuel sales in the market over the assessment period,” said a Future Market Insights analyst.

The pet treat market comprises a competitive landscape. Some of the leading manufacturers include Purina PetCare (Nestlé), Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc. (Colgate Palmolive Co.), Diamond Naturals (Schell & Kampeter Inc.), Milk-Bone (The J.M. Smucker Co.) and Pedigree (Mars Inc.).

Mars’ cat food brand, Temptations, recently rolled out Temptations Kitten Treats, its first product line for kittens. Crafted specifically for younger felines, the line is formulated with ingredients meeting the unique dietary needs of growing kittens and supports healthy brain development with DHA.

All-natural, limited-ingredient pet treat company Bocce’s Bakery also recently expanded into the cat treat segment. Its product line comes in a variety of wheat-free recipes with 100% real and simple ingredients, in heart-shaped bites that contain only 1 calorie per treat and have protein as their main ingredient to ensure that Kitty’s diet is free of byproducts, meal and salt.

An interesting – and sustainable – category trend to keep an eye on is the use of insects as ingredients in pet treats. For instance, in 2020, the Anderson, Ind.-based pet food and treat company Scout & Zoe’s unveiled its first insect-based product line, Super Fly for dogs. These insect-based products include a whole-larvae treat, a dry powdered larvae meal topper and a dried black soldier fly larvae jerky treat.

Other innovative products that brands are offering pet owners include single-ingredient freeze-dried treats and limited-ingredient freeze-dried treats, along with other sustainable dog toys and accessories.