Bocce’s Bakery Cat Treats

All-natural, limited-ingredient pet treat company Bocce’s Bakery has now expanded into the cat treat segment. The product line comes in a variety of wheat-free recipes with 100% real and simple ingredients, with heart-shaped bites that contain only 1 calorie per treat and have protein as their main ingredient to ensure that Kitty’s diet is free of byproducts, meal and salt. The soft, chewy cat treats come in five recipes: Sushi Sushi (Salmon & Seaweed), Fishy Fishy (Whitefish & Carrots), Catnip Munch (Chicken & Catnip), Moooo Moooo (Beef & Cheddar), and ChiknChikn (Chicken & Sweet Potato). A 2-ounce resealable pouch containing around 100 treats retails for a suggested $4 for each variety. Recently acquired by omnichannel pet consumer platform Antelope, Bocce’s Bakery continues to grow its brand through marketing, omnichannel distribution, scalable operational infrastructure, and revenue and cost synergies.