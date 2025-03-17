PepsiCo Expands Better-For-You Offering With Poppi Acquisition

Soon to be part of PepsiCo's stable of beverages, poppi soda comes in a variety of flavors, from Classic Cola to Raspberry Rose.

Poppi, meet Pepsi. Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo, Inc. is acquiring the prebiotic soda brand poppi for a cool $1.95 billion. The deal puts the fast-growing beverage into PepsiCo’s formidable portfolio as the company seeks to meet the tastes and health and wellness needs of today’s consumers.

Over the last few years, poppi has built a strong consumer base as demand for functional beverage has grown. The line of products include low-calorie sodas made with fruit juice, prebiotics and apple cider vinegar, available in a range of flavors and sold in colorful cans. The brand was launched by Allison and Stephen Ellsworth and propelled to visibility through the “Shark Tank” program, backed by “guest shark” and CAVU Consumer Partners investment firm co-founder Rohan Oza.

Ramon Laguarta, chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, said the deal is a win for the startup, the venerable CPG and for beverage drinkers. "We've been evolving our food and beverage portfolio over many years, including by innovating with our brands in new spaces and through disciplined, strategic acquisitions that enable us to offer more positive choices to our consumers," he explained. "More than ever, consumers are looking for convenient and great-tasting options that fit their lifestyles and respond to their growing interest in health and wellness. poppi is a great complement to our portfolio transformation efforts to meet these needs."