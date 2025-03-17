PepsiCo Expands Better-For-You Offering With Poppi Acquisition
The founders agree that move will help expand poppi’s market reach. "When I created poppi in our kitchen, it was fueled by a desire to create a better-for-you soda," said Allison Ellsworth. "We never imagined how many people we could reach through hard work, determination and a clear mission to create a functional soda that stands the test of time. We believe poppi is the soda that will be embraced for generations to come, and we're beyond grateful to the amazing poppi team, our partners who believed in us from the very beginning and most importantly our incredible community. We can't wait to begin this next chapter with PepsiCo to bring our soda to more people – and I know they will honor what makes poppi so special while supporting our next phase of growth and innovation.”
Added Oza, whose company provided early seed money for the product: "We're beyond thrilled to be partnering with PepsiCo so that even more consumers across America, and the world, can enjoy poppi – a truly modern soda for the next generation."
The probiotic soda category remains hot. In February, The Coca-Cola Co. announced that it is launching a prebiotic soda called Simply Pop, containing up to 30% fruit juice with no added sugar and sold in Strawberry, Pineapple Mango, Fruit Punch, Lime and Citrus Punch varieties.