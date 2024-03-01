Pepsi Launches New Logo Across Global Landmarks

PepsiCo introduced international consumers to its new logo that launched in the U.S. in 2023.

PepsiCo went out big for the first global redesign of the Pepsi brand in 14 years. The company literally went out with the new look, launching digital installations above major landmarks around the world, including The Q2 arena in London and the Nile River in Egypt. In some areas, the displays were accompanied by light shows.

The refreshed Pepsi logo was announced in the U.S. market just about a year ago and started to roll out here in the fall. The updated visual identity coincided with the brand’s 125th anniversary.

This week’s global launch in more than 120 countries spotlighted the contemporary logo that features electric blue and black colors. The splashy events included a hot air assembly in Warsaw, Poland and in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, and the landing of a giant Pepsi “can” at a cricket game in Pakistan, among other high-profile activities (see below for video).