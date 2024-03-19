Pepperidge Farm Lemon Blueberry Swirl Bread

Latest flavor departs from historically cinnamon-based lineup
Pepperidge Farm Lemon Blueberry Swirl Pack Main Image

The release of Pepperidge Farm’s Lemon Blueberry Swirl Bread marks the brand’s latest bid to elevate weekend brunches and on-the-go breakfasts alike. The flavor expands the permanent Swirl Bread portfolio, joining such existing offerings as Cinnamon Swirl and French Toast Swirl in the historically cinnamon-based lineup of Swirl breads. Pairing tart lemon and sweet blueberry, each loaf of the most recent variety is blended and baked with only the highest-quality ingredients for toasting and enjoying with butter or any other favorite spread. Pepperidge Farm Lemon Blueberry Swirl Bread will be available in retailers nationwide this spring for a suggested $4.69 per 14-ounce loaf. 

Pepperidge Farm Lemon Blueberry Swirl Bread

Pepperidge Farm Lemon Blueberry Swirl Pack Teaser

