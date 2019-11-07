Pending Grocery Worker Union Strikes May Mean Foot Traffic for You — But Are You Ready?

The last major strike in the Northeast shows that turning corporate intelligence into actionable insights makes or breaks our best efforts at attracting and holding onto new customers.

In early April of this year, members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union went on strike against Stop & Shop. More than 30,000 workers walked out of 240 stores and manned the picket lines. The impact was dramatic, and now that same union is prepared to strike again in Southern and Central California with its 46,000 members in those regions, and as of last week, so are UFCW workers in Portland, Ore.

The strikes have been voted on and authorized by the rank and file, and other unions, like the 800,000-strong Los Angeles Federation of Labor, have voted to support the UFCW. In a matter of weeks, if negotiations don’t resolve the issues, there will likely be yet another round of walkouts.

Strikes hurt our industry, but they are a sign of the times. The impact on the Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Fred Meyer, QFC and Safeway banners may be profound.

Whatever your feelings are on the subject, one thing is now clear: Out of the chaos, there are opportunities to gain an advantage.

Impact on competitors

In my 35 years in technology and the food and beverage industry, there are moments when I’ve thought, “Why didn’t I put two and two together and see that coming?” As time passes for me in the business, the more frequent that “I should have had a V8” moment seems to arise. I had another one of those moments a few weeks ago, when I scanned through the market intelligence data related to that Stop & Shop strike in early April.

It wasn’t so much the financial aftereffects of the strike that showed the most impact, but the realization that the biggest loser of that strike wasn’t the union or Stop & Shop, even though Ahold Delhaize USA, the grocer's parent company, estimated a $100 million-plus loss from the 11-day strike.