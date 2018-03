Snack it Forward's Peatos are savory, crunchy puffed snacks with two times the protein and three times the fiber of the leading brand of puffed cheese snacks. Peatos also boasts "clean" non-GMO ingredients along with no artificial colors, flavors or MSG. Curently Peatos are offered in two sizes, with a 3-ounce bag going for a suggested $2.99 and a 1-ounce bag retailing for a suggested $1.29.