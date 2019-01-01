Pearson Fresh Ramen

Fresh Ramen from Pearson Foods has upgraded instant ramen -- that longtime college-dorm staple -- to a restaurant-quality meal solution featuring crisp produce and fresh noodles in a savory, authentic Japanese broth. Ready in just three minutes, the item contains fresh-cut Napa cabbage, red cabbage, green onion and carrot, with each broth and vegetable blend complemented by an authentic value-added topping of pickled ginger, seaweed or mushroom. The line comes in five varieties that embody traditional ramen styles: Tonkotsu Pork (7.5 ounces), Spicy Sesame, Ginger Beef (7.5 ounces), Miso (8 ounces) and Tokyo Chicken (7 ounces). The suggested retail price range per bowl is $4.99-$5.99.