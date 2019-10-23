PCC Community Markets Gives Sneak Peek of Newest Seattle Location

Seattle-based PCC Community Markets, the country’s largest community-owned grocery, is opening its newest location in the Emerald City's Ballard neighborhood on Nov. 13. The 24,000-square-foot location will include a rooftop deck and the grocer's first fast-casual restaurant serving made-to-order seafood dishes and local beer, wine and cider. Since Ballard has nautical roots, the store will also feature a sea life-inspired mural and an octopus art installation.

The Ballard store is the second PCC store pursuing the Living Building Challenge Petal Certification, a rigorous green-building standard run by the Seattle-based International Living Future Institute. The store will use reclaimed, sustainably sourced and nontoxic building materials; energy-efficient systems that lower climate impact; and public art and design features with the sole intent of bringing beauty and a celebration of culture into the space.

Other highlights of the store include:

Full-service meat and seafood

100% Pacific Northwest-produced spirits

A café

Bulk items

Made-from-scratch deli offerings, including PCC Taqueria, PCC Pizzeria, PCC Grain Bowls and self-serve offerings

“The passion for craft that Ballard nurtures through its many local producers, shops and restaurants is one that we embrace in our stores daily,” said Cate Hardy, PCC Community Markets CEO. “From the skill of our butchers and chefs to our long-standing relationships with local, small and mid-sized farmers, producers, ranchers and fishers, we share many of the same values that ground this community. Our new store captures Ballard’s maritime roots, industrial influence, love of food and unique sense of place — all under the bustle of the Ballard Bridge. It’s an homage to one of Seattle’s most storied neighborhoods, and a beautiful addition to our co-op.”

The store director of the Ballard location will be James Parker, who has been with the company for 10 years, most recently as store director of the Edmonds store. Ballard will bring more than 100 union jobs to the area.

All 13 PCC stores have more than 95% of the produce selection as organic; 100% organic, non-GMO or grass-fed meat; and sustainably sourced seafood.