PCC Community Markets, Trader Joe’s Step Back from Top Industry Trends

PCC Community MarketS

Independent grocery stores have often struggled with the decision of whether to implement self-checkouts, as the segment prides itself on its service to customers. Some see offering self checkouts as giving customers a choice, and therefore providing the ultimate service to customers, while others want to maintain that staff/customer touchpoint, as was the case with PCC Community Markets.

PCC indicated that it plans to replace all of its self-checkouts with staffed express lanes, and has no plans to implement any other self-checkout technology such as scan-and-go. This move sets it apart from other retailers, like Amazon Go, that are embracing the concept of touchless shopping.

The Seattle-based co-op has opened two new stores in the past several years, neither with self-checkouts, which led CEO Cate Hardy to suggest that all stores be consistent, and the question became whether to add them to the other eight locations or remove them, noted Heather Snavely, VP marketing for PCC, when Progressive Grocer asked for comment.

“To help with our decision, we did a test in one of our stores," Snavely said. "We installed express lanes so shoppers would have a choice between self-check, express and full-service lanes. After a couple months, we found that it was split one-third, one-third and one-third across the three experiences – which meant two-thirds of our shoppers preferred a staffed lane."

PCC also had to consider staffing, which would need to be increased to provide express checkout lanes.