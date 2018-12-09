Whole Foods Expands Prime Now Grocery Delivery into 10 New Markets Nationwide

Whole Foods now delivers products in as little as an hour from its stores to residents in the Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.; Las Vegas; Memphis and Nashville, Tenn.; New Orleans; Oklahoma City; Phoenix; Tucson, Ariz.; and Seattle areas, as well as more neighborhoods in New York, Los Angeles and the Dallas/Fort Worth region.

Made possible through parent company Amazon's Prime Now super-fast delivery service, the expanded delivery option offers thousands of bestselling items, including fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, meat, seafood and everyday staples, including locally sourced items, from Whole Foods. Customers in New York, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Raleigh and Seattle also will have access to select alcohol products.

In total, 38 cities and their surrounding areas now have access to the grocery ecommerce service, which will continue nationwide expansion throughout the year. It entered its first markets in February.

"Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we're excited to introduce the service in ten new cities plus more areas of New York, Los Angeles and Dallas/Ft. Worth," said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods EVP of operations. "It's just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food."

Austin, Texas-based natural and organic grocer Whole Foods operates more than 470 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Under the name of its Seattle-based parent, Amazon, the grocer is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.