PBH Reveals Retail Leaders Attending Consumer Connection Conference

Produce for Better Health (PBH) has revealed the retail representatives who will attend this year’s Consumer Connection Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., April 10-12. Culling from PBH’s Have A Plant Influencer Network, the event spans three distinct points of influence: point-of-sale (retail); point-of-flavor (culinary & foodservice) and point-of-inspiration (lifestyle, nutrition & agriculture).

“This group of plant-passionate advocates stand ready to roll up their sleeves and connect with the produce industry to discuss strategies and solutions for making fruits and vegetables accessible, enjoyable and easy for consumers,” noted Katie Calligaro, director, PBH marketing and communications at the Newark, Del.-based International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Foundation For Fresh Produce (FFP). “As part of PBH’s commitment to convene and connect the industry with consumers directly, we couldn’t be more excited to host this powerful group at this year’s conference. These enthusiastic experts hold the key to authentically and credibly advocate for eating and enjoying more fruits and vegetables every single day for better health and happiness.”

[Read more: "FDA Offers Draft Guidance for Labeling Plant-Based Milk Alternatives"]

In exchange for their VIP pass, all influencers attending the event must participate in the full agenda, as well as the sponsored one-to-one connect appointments at which industry leaders and marketers can have strategic business conversations about how to grow consumption with their product, commodity or brand.

The 2023 Consumer Connection VIPs committed to this year’s event include the following retail leaders:

Coborn’s Inc., Emily Krause, MFCS, RD, LD, FAND, Health and Wellness Manager

Giant Food Stores, Lisa Coleman, MS, RD, LDN, Director of Healthy Living

Hannaford Supermarket, Laura Hunt, Healthy Living Marketing Specialist

Harmon’s Grocery, Jonnel Masson, MS, RDN, Dietitian Coordinator

H-E-B, Stacy Bates, RDN, CDE, Director Wellness Nutrition Strategy

Inserra Supermarket/ShopRite, Lynette Hem-Lee, RD, Retail Dietitian

The Kroger Co., Emily Rider, RDN, LD, Nutrition Program Development Manager

Meijer Inc., Beth Eggleston, MS, RDN, Nutrition Education Specialist

Raley’s, Yvette Waters, MS, RDN, CISSN, RYT, Nutrition Strategist and Brand Influencer

Redner’s Markets, Meredith McGrath, RD, LDN, Nutrition Marketing and Communications

Save-On-Foods/Choices Markets, Kelsey Moore, RD, Nutrition Operations Manager

Stop & Shop, Christine Sinclair, MA, MS, RD, LDN, Health and Wellness Strategy Manager

Wakefern Food Corp., Shelbi Thurau, RD, Health and Wellness Communications Lead

Wawa, LeeAnn Kindness, MS, NDTR, Nutritionist, Product Innovation

Registration for the Consumer Connection Conference is now open.