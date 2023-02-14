PBH Consumer Connection Conference Set For April

Produce for Better Health (PBH), now part of the International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Foundation for Fresh Produce (FFP), will hold its Consumer Connection Conference on April 10-12 in Scottsdale, Ariz. The event will feature the latest consumer trends, insights and marketing solutions to help guide the consumer decision journey and create lasting consumer fruit and vegetable consumption behaviors. Industry marketing community and consumer influencers from across the country attend to be inspired by new ideas for robust collaborations to boost fruit and vegetable consumption.

“If we want people to change their behavior and eat more fruits and vegetables at every meal and snacking occasion, we ourselves as an industry may have to change the way we behave, i.e. communicate with consumers,” said Katie Calligaro, director, PBH marketing and communications at Newark, Del.-based IFPA. “Bringing key leaders from various points of influence together to create meaningful partnerships with the produce industry is key to meeting consumers where they are. Only together, can we achieve this collective goal.”

Hosted by 35-plus VIPs spanning three points of influence – point of sale (retail dietitians and leaders); point of flavor (culinary and foodservice decision-makers) and point of inspiration (lifestyle, nutrition and agriculture communicators with digital and social media presence), this year’s conference agenda enables idea sharing and networking amid all-day produce-centric culinary experiences.

“PBH is thrilled to be able to deliver this exquisite event, now backed by the power of FFP and IFPA,” noted Sharese Roper, IFPA’s director, PBH industry and partner engagement. “If we aspire to improve fruit and vegetable consumption, collaboration is key. The Consumer Connection Conference brings together leaders from every point in the supply chain and every point of influence, while remaining intimate enough for productive conversations that build real relationships.”

“Every marketer within the industry should be at this conference, as it checks all the boxes that support moving the needle on consumption,” added CarriAnn Arias, VP of marketing at Naturipe Farms LLC, past PBH chairman of the board, and Foundation for Fresh Produce board director. “Between the business-building aspect [and] the professional development and networking opportunities, this conference is a marketer’s dream – and the food and beautiful ambiance isn’t so bad either!”

The FFP believes that the produce industry can provide solutions for many of the world’s greatest health and economic challenges, especially those having to do with nutrition and hunger. In January 2023, FFP merged with the Produce For Better Health Foundation (PBH).