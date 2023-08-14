Powdered nut butter maker PB2 Foods has now entered another category with the rollout of PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars in Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Almond flavors at Kroger stores nationwide, with availability on Amazon and other retail channels to begin in September. Featuring 13-15 grams of protein per serving and powered by PB2’s peanut and almond powders, the bars provide a healthy combination of 100% gluten-free, vegan, kosher and non-GMO ingredients in appealing flavor profiles. A Chocolate Peanut Butter bar contains 190 calories, 15 grams of protein, 3 grams of dietary fiber and 4 grams of sugars, while a Chocolate Almond bar has 200 calories, 13 grams of protein, 3 grams of dietary fiber and 3 grams of sugar.Either variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $8.99-$9.99 per box of five 1.58-ounce bars.