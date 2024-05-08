Patagonia Provisions Sardines

Patagonia Provisions is introducing hand-packed tinned sardines in three flavors: aromatic Coconut Curry with real organic vegetables; meaty and mild Extra Virgin Olive Oil, featuring just a touch of salt; and (coming soon) savory Tomato Sauce with capers, olives and garlic, inspired by classic puttanesca sauce from Naples. Patagonia Provisions sources its sardines from thriving, well-managed populations in the Bay of Biscay off northern Spain, relying on fishing practices that reduce bycatch and prevent overharvest. Since sardines are short-lived fish that sit low on the ocean food chain, they don’t have the high levels of toxins often found in longer-lived, large predators such as tuna and swordfish. Additionally, they’re a great source of omega-3s, protein, calcium and vitamin B12. Consumers can enjoy Patagonia Provision’s sardines right from the tin, as part of a “seacuterie” board or in easy weeknight recipes developed by the brand. The sardines retail for a suggested $8 per 4.2-ounce tin of any variety.