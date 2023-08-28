Patagonia Provisions Crackers

Patagonia Provisions, the food and beverage business of outdoor apparel company Patagonia, has introduced a line of crackers made with organic and regenerative wheat sourced from farms in Washington state. The wheat is grown with organic and regenerative agricultural practices such as cover cropping and reduced tillage, and then stone-milled at Carinspring Mills, also in Washington. This concentrates the majority of the supply chain within a 150-mile radius. Made with minimal ingredients, including nutrient-dense organic Edison wheat flour, known for its golden hue and nutty, buttery flavor, the line comes in four flavors: Sourdough Sea Salt, Margherita Pizza, Rosemary Garlic, and Vegan Cheddar Cheeze. All four flavors of the USDA Organic and kosher crackers are sold in 4.4-ounce recyclable boxes made with 100% recycled fibers, at a suggested retail price of $5.99 each. The national launch is the next evolution of Moonshot-branded crackers, which became part of the Patagonia family earlier this year. Further, Patagonia Provisions plans to provide direct support to each of its farm partners in the transition from certified organic to Regenerative Organic Certified.