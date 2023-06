Pastene, a leading importer of authentic Italian specialty foods, has now introduced Pastene Sun-Dried Peppers. Suitable for antipasto platters, cheese boards, salads, sandwiches, pizza or pasta, the gluten-free product is dried using only sun and salt in southern Italy, and then marinated in sunflower oil, giving it a savory-sweet flavor and tender texture. A 7.05-ounce oil-packed jar retails for approximately $6.39.