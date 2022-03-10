Pastene Autentico Sauces

Pastene, an importer of Italian specialty foods and one of America’s oldest family-owned businesses, has now introduced Pastene Autentico, a collection of sauces made from fresh, simple ingredients that offer a true taste of Italy. Pastene’s kitchen masters spent two years creating the gourmet sauces, which are available in three varieties: San Marzano D.O.P. Sauce, slow cooked using 100% D.O.P. certified San Marzano tomatoes, basil and extra-virgin olive oil; Harvest Vegetable Sauce, which includes seven nutrient-rich vegetables (tomatoes, carrots, red pepper, sweet potatoes, butternut squash, onions and celery); and Vodka Sauce, a bright, creamy sauce combining vine-ripened sweet tomatoes, fresh garlic, pure olive oil, basil, cream, spices and a dash of vodka. A 16-ounce jar of any variety retails for a suggested $6.99.