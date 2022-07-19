Quaker Foods North America, a division of PepsiCo and maker of Rice-A-Roni and Pasta Roni, has now come out with convenient Pasta Roni Heat & Eat. The easy-to-prepare line is available in two varieties: Penne Alfredo and Rotini Marinara. Ready after 60 seconds in the microwave, the pasta dishes can be part of any lunch or dinner, or eaten as a snack on their own. Pasta Roni's first-ever Heat & Eat pasta sides join the broader Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat line that comes in five varieties: Chicken, Beef, Herb & Butter, Garlic & Olive Oil and Spicy Spanish. A 8.8-ounce pouch of either variety of Pasta Roni Heat & Eat has a suggested retail price of $2.39. The brand is marking the rollout with the multi-city Rice-A-Roni Trolley Tour, which kicked off in May and wraps up in the iconic brand’s hometown of San Francisco in August.