Partake Classic Graham Crackers

In time for s’mores season, Partake Foods is now rolling out Classic Graham Crackers, which can also serve as a year-round snack. Featuring a hint of cinnamon, the crackers are the ideal size and shape for making those famous campfire treats as well as for on-the-go snacking or school lunchboxes. Additionally, they make a great pie crust, according to the brand. Like all Partake products, Classic Graham Crackers are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of the top nine allergens: wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame and shellfish A 6.75-ounce box containing 18 squares retails for a suggested $5.49. Black-owned, woman-led Partake is a Certified B Corp that also makes cookies, baking mixes, and pancake and waffle mixes.