Pamela’s Grain Free Graham Crackers

Graham crackers have long been a tasty snack for consumers of all ages, but gluten-free brand Pamela’s has now come out with a grain-free version of this family favorite. Suitable for those with grain allergies or intolerances, following a Paleo or other diet plan, or interested in improving their overall gut health, the Gluten Free Certified graham crackers are made from a blend of non-GMO almond flour, organic coconut flour and organic cassava flour, and contain no egg, corn, soy, nuts, high-fructose corn syrup, or artificial additives or flavors. Beyond snacking and dunking, the product can be used for making such items as ice cream sandwiches, s’mores, pie crusts and desserts. The suggested retail price is $6.59 per 6.25-ounce box.