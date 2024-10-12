Iconic PAM Cooking Spray, a brand of Conagra Brands Inc., has now introduced a formula specifically designed for air fryers. Unlike traditional cooking spray, on-stick PAM Air Fryer Spray delivers superior performance while addressing a concern consumers have when they use cooking sprays on an air fryer’s wire tray or basket – the potential for wear and tear. PAM Air Fryer Spray is specially formulated to reduce residue and buildup on the wire basket or tray, which can affect the appliance’s performance. With a 450-degree smoke point – higher than that of traditional cooking sprays – PAM Air Fryer Spray can withstand the high temperatures used in air frying, as its ingredients won’t brown or smoke easily. The spray, which is made with no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors, can be applied to an air fryer’s wire tray or basket or even used directly on uncooked food to promote browning and crisping of wings, tenders, fries and more. A 6-ounce orange can of PAM Air Fryer Spray retails for a suggested retail price of $3.99. Retailers, take note: According to Circana, more than 60% of U.S. households own an air fryer, and they will once again be a popular gift this year.