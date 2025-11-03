A pioneering brand in regenerative, allergen-free baked goods, PACHA aims to disrupt the tortilla market with the debut of a first-of-its-kind product, Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas, at Natural Products Expo West 2025. The tortillas are made with just two ingredients – certified regenerative sprouted buckwheat and sea salt – making them naturally gluten-, grain- and allergen-free. They provide an option for the growing number of consumers and retailers seeking minimally processed, gut-friendly bread products. Unlike traditional tortillas that rely on grains, gluten, gums, and/or preservatives, PACHA’s Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas contain no wheat, corn, soy, dairy, eggs, nuts or seed oils. Fermented with wild yeast, they provide gut-friendly benefits and improved nutrient absorption, according to the brand. In contrast to many gluten-free tortillas that contain corn, rice, almond or potato starch, and such fillers as xanthan gum, PACHA’s tortillas use only whole-food ingredients with no unnecessary additives. The soft, pliable tortillas are also less prone to cracking than other gluten-free alternatives. A compostable pack of eight fajita-sized tortillas retails for a suggested $9.99. Committed to regenerative agriculture, PACHA prioritizes sourcing from organic farms, focusing on biodiversity and cover crops like buckwheat. Through its regenerative certification, PACHA has helped Midwest farmers transition more than 1,300 acres of organic farmland to regenerative practices.