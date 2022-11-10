Already known for its frozen fruit bars, Outshine is now launching Smoothie Cubes, the company’s first innovation in the frozen smoothie segment. Outshine Smoothie Cubes enable busy adults to easily create blender-free fruit smoothies at home or on the go. Each flavor combination features nutrients to help consumers feel their best: The Go-Getter, a tropical smoothie made with mango, banana, pineapple, papaya, date paste, beet juice, a touch of chia and B vitamins; The Glow To, a green smoothie made with banana, pineapple, mango, date paste, spinach, kale, kiwi, cucumber, a touch of chia seed and Vital ProteinsCollagen Peptides; andThe Gut Supporter, a smoothie made with strawberries, banana, coconut cream, carrot juice, date paste, beet juice, a touch of chia seed and fiber. Each Smoothie Cubes serving contains 15 grams of total sugar or less, zero grams of added sugars, no artificial flavors or colors, and no GMO ingredients. To prepare, consumers simply put 4 ounces of Smoothie Cubes in a cup with a liquid of their choice, let sit for 15 minutes, and then shake, or they can also blend 4 ounces of cubes with 6 ounces of a liquid of choice to create a quick snack. The convenient, mess-free item is a premixed fruit blend, so consumers don’t need to buy any additional ingredients or look up a recipe to enjoy it. An 8-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested price range of $6.99-$7.49.