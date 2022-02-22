Outshine Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches

In keeping with a recent snacking habits survey conducted by Outshine that found 60% of parents prefer kids’ snacks over adult snacks, and 86% of parents are interested in snacks that appeal to the whole family, the company, already known for its frozen fruit bars, has launched Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches, the company’s first shelf-stable, take-anywhere snack, for kids and adults alike. Made with real fruit blended with nonfat yogurt, the smoothie pouches come in four fruit-forward flavors: Blueberry Pear, Peach Raspberry, Strawberry Coconut and Pear Vanilla. Each smoothie contains fewer than 10 grams of total sugar, zero grams of added sugars, no artificial flavors or colors, and no GMO ingredients. Offered in retailers’ applesauce section, the product line retails for a suggested $4.49 per 14-ounce box of four 3.5-ounce pouches.