Otamot Essential Sauce

Founded by a dad who wanted to help his daughter eat better, Otamot Foods makes what it calls the world’s healthiest tomato sauce. A brand focused on providing real, 100 percent plant-based nutrition, Otamot (“tomato” spelled backward) Essential Sauce features 10 veggies and 15 vitamins and minerals, as well as being non-GMO, gluten-free and shelf-stable for up to a year, with no added sugar and no citric acid. The product is also naturally low in acid and high in fiber. According to the company, each ingredient is cooked to its perfect temperature, thus retaining its natural vitamins, minerals and flavor. A 16-ounce jar retails for a suggested retail price of $8.99. First-month promotions include $1 off IRCs (or the equivalent discount for retailers that prefer not to use them), in-store sampling (in select retailers/locations), and supportive in-store displays (including unique shelf dividers).