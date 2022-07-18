Osso Good Organic Bone Broths for Dogs and Cats

Already the maker of organic bone broth and bone-broth-based soups for humans, Osso Good Life LLC has now ventured into the pet category with the introduction of two Organic Bone Broths for Dogs and Cats. Available in Organic Chicken and Organic Beef varieties, the collection caters to the growing number of pet owners seeking options to support their furry friends’ gut health, digestion and immune system function as part of a complete, balanced diet. The broths start with organic chicken and grass-fed and grass-finished beef, among other real, simple ingredients such as organic carrots, apple cider vinegar, celery and Bok choy, and are intentionally crafted in small batches to ensure the highest standards. Pets can consume them as is or as a topper on dry or wet food. Each gluten-free, made-in-the-USA broth is gluten- and grain-free and rich in protein, with no added salt. A BPA-free 12-ounce pouch of either flavor retails for a suggested $5.99. The product launch comes in the wake of Osso Good’s recent funding success led by strategic capital investment firmCypress Ascendant, the company’s majority owner since the fall of 2021.