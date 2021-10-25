Leading Mexican food brand Ortega , which already makes such products as taco shells, taco kits, Mexican seasonings, peppers and the top-selling brand of taco sauce in the United States, has now launched Mini Taco Slider Shells. Created for myriad eating occasions, including game-day appetizers, party hors d’oeuvres, after-school snacks and alternative dinner options, the yellow corn shells are fun for kids and adults alike. “Ortega Mini Taco Slider Shells offer a new way for the entire family to customize and enjoy taco night,” said Jordan Greenberg, EVP and chief commercial officer at B&G Foods, Ortega’s parent company. “We can’t wait to see the unique occasions and recipes taco enthusiasts dish up, from savory to sweet, using this new category innovation. Sliders are such a popular trend, and now with our mini taco shells, taking advantage of this trend at home will be easier than ever. Consumers won’t have to limit themselves and their taco fillings -- with a smaller shell, there’s more opportunity to mix and match to create the ultimate taco experience.” Each box contains 18 mini taco shells and retails for a suggested $3.29.