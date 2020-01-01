Ortega Cauliflower & Corn Taco Shells and Tortillas

Famous Mexican food brand Ortega, part of B&G Foods, has released its first line of taco shells and tortillas made with cauliflower. Ortega Cauliflower & Corn Taco Shells and Ortega Cauliflower & Flour Tortillas provide an alternative to traditional corn taco shells and flour tortillas. Noted Jordan Greenberg, chief commercial officer and EVP at B&G Foods. “We are excited to introduce innovation to the Mexican category to give consumers more options in customizing their tacos.” A 5.8-ounce box of the shells or a 14.3-ounce bag of the tortillas retails for a suggested $3.29. The brand also recently rolled out a complementary line of three Street Taco Sauces.