Oregon's Green Zebra Reopens After 18-Month Shutdown

Green Zebra, a grocer that is part corner store, part convenience store and part natural and organic specialty market, is reopening its location in downtown Portland, Ore., after the pandemic and upheaval of 2020 scuttled business. It’s been about a year and a half since the store last welcomed customers, many of whom are students at nearby Portland State University.

While this location is back in the retail swing with the hiring of about 25 employees, Green Zebra (named for a unique type of tomato) has permanently closed another a business district of Portland that has seen a dramatic drop-off in daily workers.

“2020 was hard for so many, Green Zebra included,” said company founder and CEO Lisa Sedlar in a statement. “We were saddened to have to lay off our staff and close the PSU store last year. So it feels particularly rewarding to be reopening it.”

As part of the reopening, the location near campus has undergone a bit of a refresh, with new mural art and new products arriving on the shelves, including seasonal fall items. As it did before, Green Zebra will continue to source many of its products from local vendors.

As Portland emerges from a challenging time, the metro area is getting other new grocery stores, too. New Seasons Market is planning to open a new 27,000-square foot store in the area next spring, and another one in downtown Vancouver that is expected to be finished in fall 2023.