Drizly Expands Alcohol Delivery in Portland and Eugene, Ore.

Just ahead of Labor Day weekend, alcohol e-commerce marketplace Drizly has expanded its services throughout Portland and Eugene, Ore., adding 17 new retail store partners to its network, which provides online shopping and delivery of alcohol to almost 2.5 million Oregon residents of legal drinking age.

In Portland, Drizly is now offering 60-minute-or-less delivery in partnership with 205 Gas, Black Rose Market, Cheap Charlie’s, Duke Gas & Food Mart, Evergreen Market, Hillsboro Best Beverage, Progress Grocery & Deli, River Road Mart, St. John’s Deli & Grocery, Triple Crown Food Market, Wholesale Liquors, and one 7-Eleven location. In Eugene, the company has teamed with Community Market, Fernridge Market, Hilyard Street Market and two Get N Go Grocery locations. Drizly is also available on demand in Gresham, Hillsboro, Milwaukie and Springfield, Ore.

Further, the company’s existing partnership with Portland-based wine and spirits retailer Pearl Specialty Market now, for the first time, enables statewide shipping throughout Oregon for orders placed via Drizly.

“At-home ordering and delivery of alcohol is no longer just a luxury,” noted Dianne Hallock, director of retail marketing at Boston-based Drizly, which was acquired earlier this year by Uber. “It is an expected amenity, and there couldn’t be a better time for Drizly to expand within Oregon. The addition of 17 stores to our network gives more Oregonians more power to shop an incredibly diverse inventory, compare prices, discover a new craft beer or find their favorite local vineyard’s wine for delivery in under 60 minutes.”

Consumers of legal drinking age across the state, as well as more than 1,400 cities in North America, can visit Drizly online or download the Drizly app, available on the App Store and Google Play, to shop inventory from local retailers in their markets for beer, wine and spirits delivered on demand.