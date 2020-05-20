Press enter to search
Close search

Open Prairie® Natural* Meats

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
Give your customers quality they can see

Choose quality that you can see and that your customers can trust.

The natural meats market continues to grow steadily year after year. Production claims now make up 18% of total meat sales at retail. Leading the way are No Antibiotics Ever claims, which account for $6.5B in sales.1 Serve your growing natural meats customer base with Open Prairie Natural Meats. The animals that become part of our program have never been given antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants — ever. And they are fed a 100% vegetarian diet with no animal byproducts, except for milk.

Carrying natural meats helps boost your bottom line. Shoppers who buy natural products typically spend more in-store, have greater brand loyalty and generate positive word-of-mouth awareness, all of which help increase sales.2 

Enjoy peace of mind — for your customers and your business. Offer high quality, all-natural Open Prairie Natural Pork and Angus Beef. Visit www.OpenPrairieMeats.com to learn more about our program.

*Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients.
1 Power of Meat © 2020
2 The Impact of ABF and Organic Meat on Total Store Sales, Annual Meat Conference, 2017
®/© 2020 Tyson Foods, Inc.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products